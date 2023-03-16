The Scheme-Mother-Reborn returned to her Lure. Here, her Ghost companion and her most trusted witch led her to a broken statue.

The statue held a fragmented weapon in its alien arms. When the Scheme-Mother asked why these broken things were on her ship, her most trusted witch told her:

You broke them, my queen, because they belong to a traitor.

The great Goddess of Whispers reached to hold the broken weapon. Although she did not remember its shape, she could feel its power and potential.

The Mother of Lies said:

This vile artifact holds memory, and it is memory that I lack.

Perhaps the-thing-I-was could retrieve these memories, but the-thing-I-am cannot.

I must find a creature capable of holding two wrestling paracausal forces in its breast.

I must outsource my remembering to someone else.

—An excerpt from "The Books of Rememoration, A Story Sewn into Flesh with Sinew and Malice, A Record of the Scheme-Mother's Resurrection and Return"