Edge of Action
Stats
Lore
The Scheme-Mother-Reborn returned to her Lure. Here, her Ghost companion and her most trusted witch led her to a broken statue.
The statue held a fragmented weapon in its alien arms. When the Scheme-Mother asked why these broken things were on her ship, her most trusted witch told her:
You broke them, my queen, because they belong to a traitor.
The great Goddess of Whispers reached to hold the broken weapon. Although she did not remember its shape, she could feel its power and potential.
The Mother of Lies said:
This vile artifact holds memory, and it is memory that I lack.
Perhaps the-thing-I-was could retrieve these memories, but the-thing-I-am cannot.
I must find a creature capable of holding two wrestling paracausal forces in its breast.
I must outsource my remembering to someone else.
—An excerpt from "The Books of Rememoration, A Story Sewn into Flesh with Sinew and Malice, A Record of the Scheme-Mother's Resurrection and Return"
Haft Slot
Lightweight Emitter
Weight reduction for better agility. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases handling speed • Decreases shield duration
Auxiliary Reserves
Additional energy storage. • Greatly increases shield duration • Decreases reload speed
Low-Impedance Windings
Improved output efficiency. • Increases shield duration • Slightly increases reload speed • Decreases range
Tempered Truss Rod
High stiffness for quick handling. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases range
Supercooled Accelerator
Optimized for extended range. • Increases range • Slightly decreases reload speed • Slightly decreases handling speed
Ballistic Tuning
Power diverted from shield. • Greatly increases range • Decreases shield duration