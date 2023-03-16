Originally obtainable via the Savathun's Song strike, the Duty Bound auto rifle is back and can roll with a whole collection of terrific perks. Available in both a normal and Adept variant, this will be one of the most popular auto rifles in Destiny 2's current loot pool.

How to Get Duty Bound

Daily Bound is solely tied to the Nightfall activity. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as playing the Nightfall activity until one drops. Weapons specifically tied to this activity rotate in availability every week. This means there will be some weeks when you cannot get this auto rifle, and others when you can.

Additionally, the difficulty of the Nightfall will determine the drop rate of this firearm. This means that if you play on the Adept difficulty, you’ll have a smaller chance of obtaining a Duty Bound than if you complete a Legend Nightfall. Below are all the Nightfall difficulty options and the rarity of the weapons tied to it:

Adept – Rare

Hero – Uncommon

Legend – Common

Master – Common

Grandmaster – Common (Adept Variants Only)

Keep in mind that if you want the Adept variant of Daily Bound, you need to play the Grandmaster version when this gun is available. It’s not an eloquent system, but it’s the only way to earn this gun. At the time of writing this article, you cannot craft the Daily Bound since no gun patterns exist for it. You are entirely reliant on RNG for getting a “god roll.”

Duty Bound God Rolls

Duty Bound PVE God Roll

Masterwork: Stability

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Triple Tap or Stats For All

Vorpal Weapon or One For All

Before we start let me be very clear, there are like 3-to 4 different "god rolls" of Duty Bound. This auto rifle has a remarkably great perk pool, offering players a ton of options for how they want to build around it. Because of this, I am going to highlight two great perk combinations that make this gun exceptionally strong in almost any PVE endgame activity. To start, you'll want Arrowhead Brake to give you better recoil control and handling. If you don't have any issue controlling the recoil then consider Smallbore instead for a nice range boost. As for the magazine, I suggest Tactical or Appended Mag. Both add rounds into our magazine, but Tactical Mag gives us a nice reload speed increase as well.

Here's where things get tricky because there are a lot of solid perks. The first combo I recommend is Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon. This allows us to fire a barrage of ammo at a bigger target like Champions or bosses without needing to reload. Keep in mind, that Vorpal Weapon does trigger on Champions which makes this a little more ideal for endgame activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls or Master raids. However, this is still a strong combo, but you can always substitute Vorpal Weapon for Frenzy if you prefer raw damage. Our second combo is Stats for All and One For All. Both of these give us either nice stat boosts or a damage boost whenever we damage three targets in quick succession. Naturally, they synergize beautifully and work wonders on a spray weapon like an auto rifle.

Duty Bound PVP God Roll

Masterwork: Range

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion or Zen Moment

Dynamic Sway Reduction

The PVP version of Duty Bound is, thankfully, a lot more straightforward. Our Masterwork, barrel, and magazine perks are all solely dedicated to increasing our base range stat. This is because you'll want to be as effective as possible in the Crucible. Given fights can often take place several meters away, these range increases make the Duty Bound way more consistent when shooting other players. I cannot recommend Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds enough. While this may cause some concern about controlling the gun's recoil and stability, don't worry our primary perks will be addressing this issue.

For our primary perks, I personally like either Perpetual Motion or Zen Moment. The former is terrific for those who are always on the move, as it gives us a nice bump in stability, handling, and reload speed. However, if you aren't the type to always be mobile, Zen Moment is just an auto rifle all-star that drastically makes controlling this weapon much easier — especially at range. Regardless of which one you pick, the last perk should be Dynamic Sway Reduction. Ever since this perk got buffed it's become a superb option for auto rifles due to how much it improves your stability and accuracy.