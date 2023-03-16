Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, this season’s big draw is all the new loot, and there are some terrific guns to farm for right now. Tied to the returning King’s Fall raid, the Defiance of Yasmin is a solid sniper rifle for PVP and PVE activities. Here's how to get the Defiance of Yasmin and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Defiance of Yasmin

Defiance of Yasmin is exclusive to the King’s Fall raid. This weapon will drop from the Warpriest, Daughters of Oryx, and Oryx encounters. Keep in mind that the Oryx chest only rewards gear you have previously earned in the raid. If you did get a Defiance of Yasmin, it can also appear as a reward from any of the secret chests throughout the raid. This is because the secret chests only reward items you’ve previously found in the King’s Fall raid.

Additionally, you cannot keep farming the same encounter as you would in a dungeon. Once you complete an encounter on a character for that week, all you will earn are Spoils of Conquest. Now you can buy this sniper rifle for 20 Spoils of Conquest from the final chest, but you’ll need to have gotten Defiance of Yasmin at least once. Alternatively, you can craft this gun, but it will require you to earn five Deepsight variants of Defiance of Yasmin.

Defiance of Yasmin God Rolls

Defiance of Yasmin PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Lead From Gold

Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon

When it comes to the PVE roll of this weapon it's pretty straightforward. In the barrel slot, I am selecting Arrowhead Brake due to the increase to our handling stat and better recoil control. This allows us to swap to this rifle faster, allowing us to quickly engage enemies or switch to this gun when damaging a boss. You'll also want either Tactical Mag or Extended Mag. Personally, I like Tactical Mag since it boosts our reload speed and stability. We don't need to worry about having extra rounds since the Runneth Over perk essentially gives this gun Overflow in activities with other players.

As for primary perks, I like Lead From Gold for this gun. It will keep us stocked up on ammo — especially since the enhanced version gives us even more ammo when we pick up Special ammo. Finally, you'll want either Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon. Which one you chose depends on what you plan to use Defiance of Yasmin for. If this is solely for raid boss damage, I suggest going with Firing Line since this almost always triggers. However, if you want to use this in solo activities then Vorpal Weapon is the way to go.

Defiance of Yasmin PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Snapshot Sights

Opening Shot or Moving Target

If you're looking to take Defiance of Yasmin into the Crucible there are a few different rolls you can go with. For the barrel slot, we are going with Corkscrew Rifling for the boost to the range, stability, and handling. You can use Arrowhead Brake if you want to swap to this weapon faster, but if you don't plan on constantly changing your guns it's not entirely necessary. We're also going for Accurized Rounds in the barrel slot for an increased range. Defiance of Yasmin has a pretty underwhelming base range stat for a sniper rifle, so this will ensure we can always kill targets across the map.

When it comes to primary perks, I always love Snapshot Sights on a sniper rifle. Being able to aim down sights quicker than your enemy is sometimes more than enough to win a duel against another Guardian. It may not be flashy, but Snapshot Sights adds needed consistency to this weapon and doesn't require anything to trigger. For your final perk, both Opening Shot and Moving Target are terrific options. The former will boost the accuracy and aim assist of your first round, while the latter grants +10 to the aim assist stat while moving and aiming down the sights. If you're not someone who likes to move a lot when scoped in then go for Opening Shot, otherwise, Moving Target is the perk you'll want.