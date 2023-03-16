Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Damietta-LR2
Rare Sniper Rifle
Rare
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
17
Handling
22
Range
67
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
25
Recoil Direction
64
Zoom
43
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
27
Rounds Per Minute
72
Related Posts
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium
Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington