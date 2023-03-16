D.F.A. (Adept)
For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis
I. Records, Materials, and Attributions
Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 332,334,335,336 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. colossus reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. gladiator reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.
II: Analysis
All but one survivor report nearly identical details of the previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~
For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis
I. Records, Materials, and Attributions
Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 333,335,336,337 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. colossus reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. psion reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.
II: Analysis
All but one survivor report nearly identical details of previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~
For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis
I. Records, Materials, and Attributions
Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 331,332,334,335 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. psion reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. colossus reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.
II: Analysis
All but one survivor report nearly identical details of previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed