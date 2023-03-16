Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

D.F.A. (Adept)

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis

I. Records, Materials, and Attributions

Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 332,334,335,336 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. colossus reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. gladiator reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.

II: Analysis

All but one survivor report nearly identical details of the previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~

For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis

I. Records, Materials, and Attributions

Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 333,335,336,337 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. colossus reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. psion reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.

II: Analysis

All but one survivor report nearly identical details of previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~

For the Staff of Valus Thuun, Commander From Red Legion Fracture Eight A Tactical Outcomes Analysis

I. Records, Materials, and Attributions

Scale Three / Bridge / Mass Two 4 Squad [HEAVY INF] TASK: - capture endless pathway nodes 331,332,334,335 OUTCOME: - unit encountered Guardian fireteam. all units survived. psion reported Guardians sprinting past combat units without engaging. colossus reported Guardians launching from momentum propulsion devices hundreds of meters above planet surface.

II: Analysis

All but one survivor report nearly identical details of previous engagement. Morale is sinking, but defections are at zero. Prelim~~~~~~~

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

