Hand cannons have always been a popular choice in Destiny 2. Their low time to kill, superb perks, and general design makes them a great workhorse weapon. But not all hand cannons are created equal, as some archetypes simply underperform when compared to others. This is the case with Crimil’s Dagger, a 110 RPM (rounds-per-minute) hand cannon that is given out as a reward during Iron Banner.

How to Get Crimil’s Dagger

Crimil’s Dagger is only available during the Iron Banner event. This PVP activity typically only appears 1-3 times a season and is a week long. During this time, you can earn Crimil’s Dagger by completing matches, turning in Iron Banner bounties, or spending 20 Iron Banner Tokens. Keep in mind, this event has a rather large loot pool, so there’s a high chance you won’t get this weapon. Because of this, you’ll need to spend a lot of time grinding out tokens to spend and hopefully earn the Crimil’s Dagger. You cannot obtain the Crimil’s Dagger in any other activity, so if you want it make sure to play some Iron Banner. Since it’s unclear if 110 RPM hand cannons will even get a buff, don’t be too let down if you don’t snag one.

Crimil’s Dagger God Rolls

Crimil’s Dagger PVE God Roll

Fastdraw HCS

Appended Mag or Flared Magwell

Outlaw

Kill Clip

The PVE version of Crimil’s Dagger isn’t anything too exciting or special. We’re looking for Hitmark HCS as our scope to gives us a big boost to Handling along with a small Stability and Range increase. Appended Mag is our next choice, simply because Outlaw will serve as our main method for reloading this hand cannon quickly. If you want a generally faster reload then consider Flared Magwell instead. Both are good, it’s just a matter of what you feel is more suited to your playstyle. Personally, I like Appended Mag, as the bump in ammo capacity is always nice on a hand cannon.

Our two major perks is the uninspiring combo of Outlaw and Kill Clip. Both work perfectly in tandem, with Outlaw giving us a quicker reload on precision kills, while Kill Clip boosts our damage when we reload. Crimil’s Dagger isn’t winning any awards for creativity, but these perks have always proven to be especially potent. If you really don’t want to use the most basic of basic PVE perk combos, then Explosive Payload is a decent alternative.

Crimil’s Dagger PVP God Roll

Crossfire HCS

Accurized Rounds

Rangefinder

Opening Shot or Explosive Payload

For PVP, you’re going to want both the Crossfire HCS and Accurized Rounds to give you a nice boost to range. This is critical on all hand cannons, as a higher range stat allows you to take duels and engagements well beyond what you’re supposed to. Given that auto rifles are all the rage right now, you always want to try and play out of their effective range. Alternatively, you can use the Hitmark HCS for an increase to Aim Assist, but this is only necessary if you’re on console. PC players should just prioritize range instead.

As for your perks, Rangefinder should be your go-to pick for the first slot. If it wasn’t clear already, range is incredibly important in PVP. As for the second perk, I suggest either Opening Shot or Explosive Payload, depending on what you prefer. The former will give your first round far more accuracy, ensuring that you almost always land your first hit. This is great for quick engagements or if you’re attacking someone who is around 8-10 meters away. If you’re confident in your aim, then grab Explosive Payload as it will make your opponent’s suffer some serious flinch. Perfect for harassing snipers or those using other hand cannons, Explosive Payload is a criminally underused perk.