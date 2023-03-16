You can get the Commemoration machine gun from the final encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This is the only place the machine gun can drop during your first time through the raid. If you manage to snag one from this boss fight, then you can also obtain it in the raid’s two secret chests. These can be found at the very start of the raid near the end of the Sparrow portion and about halfway through the jumping puzzle. These chests will give players a piece of loot, so long as they’ve earned it at least once during any of the four core encounters.

Finally, players can earn any piece of gear they’ve found via the new raid chest that appears after you beat the final boss. Acting as a mini-vendor, players can purchase a randomly rolled piece of loot if they have 20 or more Spoils of Victory. This new currency is earned by completing raid encounters and opening secret chests in the Deep Stone Crypt. The best part is you can earn Spoils of Victory in Garden of Salvation and Last Wish, both of which are still playable.

Commemoration God Rolls

Commemoration PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Reconstruction

Rampage or Dragonfly

When it comes to PVE, your perk pool is a little more limited in terms than Hammerhead when it comes to quality. For the first slot, we are selecting Arrowhead Brake to give us better handling and a large bump in recoil reduction, allowing us to consistently hit our shots. The second perk should either be Tactical or Appended since they will bump up how many bullets are in our magazine. Personally, I prefer Tactical Mag since we also get a boost to reload speed, which is crucial given none of the primary perks we've chosen increase this stat. You can go with Extended Mag, but I strongly recommend running a Machine Gun Loader Mod if you go this route.

Our first primary perk will be Reconstruction, which slowly adds bullets back into our magazine and can even double the amount stored. This means, you could potentially have over 120 rounds in the magazine, which is an insane amount of firepower. You can also run Surplus, but I don't rely on my abilities to get the benefits of this perk. Your last perk should be either Rampage or Firefly, as these are both solid choices for this PVE weapon. Rampage is definitely the better of the two since it will increase the damage of your weapon, which is something we don't see a lot of in Beyond Light perk pool. That being said, if you're confident about hitting your shots then Firefly can do some serious damage to groups of enemies. However, this can be tricky if you can't control the recoil so definitely prioritize Rampage over Dragonfly.

Commemoration PVP God Roll

Polygonal Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Rampage or Under Pressure

When it comes to PVP we will be primarily focusing on increasing the weapon's stability and range. To that effect, we will be choosing Polygonal Rifling and Accurized Rounds as our first two perks. The former gives us a nice increase in stability, while the latter is all about increasing our effective range. You can use Tactical Mag but given we don't get much ammo from Heavy Bricks, the increased magazine size is pretty irrelevant. Your first primary perk should absolutely be Dynamic Sway Reduction to ensure accuracy when firing for a sustained period at enemy Guardians. Zen Moment is a solid alternative, so don't feel bad if you get this perk instead.

Finally, you'll want either Rampage or Under Pressure in the final slot. Rampage has always been a fan favorite since it boosts our damage, allowing us to secure more kills in rapid succession. If this isn't as important to you, then hunt for a roll with Under Pressure. As the magazine gets lower both our accuracy and stability increase, turning this machine gun into a goddamn laser beam. We suspect this will be the preferred perk of many since actually triggering Rampage is a little harder to consistently activate.

Regardless of which perk combination, you hunt for, players should definitely pick up Commemoration. It's a fantastic machine gun that will be quite popular throughout Year 4.