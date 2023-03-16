Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Chroma Rush

Guide
Details
Perks

hankfully, farming for Chroma Rush is pretty simple, if a bit time-consuming. This is a seasonal weapon, meaning it can drop from completing the Override activity, opening Splicer Reputation packages, completing Weekly Challenges, and decrypting certain focused Umbral Engrams. Similar to last season, players can complete specific Triumphs to unlock Focuses in the Prismatic Recaster. Doing so will let you spend Decrypted Data to turn a normal Umbral Engram into one that has a higher chance to drop the weapon you want. Specifically for Chroma Rush, the Splicer Armory or Splicer Captain's Armory are the two focuses you want to unlock. The former gives you a weapon from the seasonal pool, while the latter narrows down your choices between Chroma Rush and Ignition Code.

Destiny 2 Season 14 Aspects

Chroma Rush God Rolls

Chroma Rush PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Tactical Mag or Appended Mag
  • Feeding Frenzy or Subsistence
  • Rampage or Kill Clip

There are a lot of good perks available for the Chroma Rush, which can make narrowing down the objectively "best" combination tricky. With that said, here are some superb perks that you should keep an eye out for when you are farming this weapon. In the first slot, I recommend going for Corkscrew Rifiilng to boost your Range, Stability, and Handling. In the second slot, you'll want either Tactical Mag or Appended Mag to increase your weapon's magazine size. If you're specifically going for a Feeding Frenzy roll then look for Appended since you won't need to worry about increasing your reload speed.

In the first primary perk slot, I like either Feeding Frenzy or Subsistence. Feeding Frenzy is a terrific perk that synergizes beautifully with both Rampage and Kill Clip. However, if you don't want to reload as much then Subsistence is the perk you want. With the recent buff to the perk, Subsistence is one of the best PVE perks in the entire game. Our second slot should be either Rampage or Kill Clip, but I don't recommend Subsistence with Kill Clip since they are a bit contradictory in function.

Chroma Rush PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling or Corkscrew Rifling
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Dynamic Sway Reduction
  • Rampage or Thresh

Similar to the PVE roll, there are a lot of good perk options for PVP players. However, given the current meta, we will need to squeeze out as much range as possible for this gun to be truly competitive. To do that, you'll want either Hammer-Forged Rifiling or Corkscrew Rifling in the first slot and Accurized Rounds in the second. Both of these will increase our range, allowing us to contest or poke at some people guarding lanes. While this isn't going to suddenly counter Dead Man's Tale, it will certainly help in that 30-40 meter range.

For primary perks, I'm looking at Dynamic Sway Reduction to control some of the kick. Since Chroma Rush has such a big magazine, we will get a lot out of this perk when we are trying to track fast-moving targets. Our second slot should either be Rampage or Thresh depending on what you're looking for. Thresh can be great in Survival-focused activities where getting your Super first can make all the difference. Inversely, Rampage is great for 6v6 modes where you can just stack damage. There's also an argument to be made for Tap the Trigger, but I found that the gun is easy enough to control with Dynamic Sway Reduction.

Stats

Lore

The Eliksni awkwardly shouldered its way onto the empty stool at the ramen shop and rested its four elbows on the bar.

Maurice looked up over the huge pot of broth and, thinking a Titan in one of their ridiculous helmets had arrived for lunch, called out "Irasshaimase!" It wasn't until he absently stepped to the bar that he realized who his customer was.

Metal plating covered the creature's forehead and the side of its face, ending in a nozzle that hissed a stream of blueish mist. A haphazard collision of heavy canvas and metallic weave draped over its shoulders. A Vanguard lanyard dangled absurdly from its neck.

It was small for an Eliksni, but its angular head still towered above Maurice as it hunched over the bar. Four blue eyes looked back at him from above a lipless mouth. It opened, revealing rows of thin, sharp teeth.

"One item ramen soup," the Eliksni croaked stiltedly. "Please."

Maurice held his breath, tightened his grip on his pencil, and grinned. He grinned when he was nervous, and this seemed like as good a time as any.

The Eliksni grinned back, nodded, and then opened its horrible mouth again. "I smelled it, and the smell was good," it said.

Maurice scanned the bar. His other customers sat frozen, their bowls of ramen steaming silently in front of them. He realized his mouth had apparently decided to talk on its own, as if nothing were wrong. He heard himself ask, "How spicy, zero to five stars?"

The Eliksni had anticipated this question. "Spicy five stars," it said, holding up one hand with three claws splayed, and another with two. "May I receive additional dead flesh, please?"

"You got it," Maurice said, his even voice betraying none of his tension, and he turned back to the bubbling pot of broth. Muscle memory took over, and he soon found himself placing a steaming bowl of ramen in front of the creature, who clucked cheerfully.

Maurice took a half-step back. A small crowd was forming in the walkway in front of the restaurant. Some of the customers leaned in as their curiosity overcame their terror. Maurice noticed the woman in seat 2 needed more water, but it could wait.

The Eliksni raised its arms tentatively, then looked to Maurice again. "What is the protocol?"

Maurice found himself unsure of which pair of the Eliksni's eyes to look into and focused on the ramen instead. "Well, you eat the noodles and pork and egg with—"

"Egg," repeated the Eliksni, enjoying the unfamiliar word.

"—yeah, egg. You eat all that with the chopsticks, and you get the broth with the spoon." Maurice saw how the Eliksni's claws dwarfed the ceramic spoon. "Or you can just lift the whole bowl and drink it."

Maurice mimed lifting a bowl to his lips. The Eliksni nodded. Its claws tapped the metal on its face and the hissing blue mist ceased.

The Eliksni held the chopsticks, tested their weight, and respectfully placed them back on the bar before bringing the bowl to its mouth with its upper arms. Above the ramen bowl, Maurice saw all four of the Eliksni's eyes close.

A long moment of tension fell over the shop, the silence broken only by a staccato series of hissing slurps.

Finally, the Eliksni lowered the empty bowl. It breathed in as the blue mist resumed its thin spray. It looked toward Maurice. "I tasted all of it," it said with deep satisfaction. "I am very thankful."

Maurice's grin turned into a tentative smile. "Glad you enjoyed it."

The Eliksni stood and held out what looked like a small model of the Traveler. It glowed as it floated in the Eliksni's palm. "Compensation," it said.

Maurice reached to take the treasure, then drew his hand back. "For new customers, there is no charge," he said. "No compensation. Thank you for coming in."

The Eliksni cocked its head, then clucked and the model vanished beneath the folds of its cloak. It smiled at Maurice.

"You," it said, then cleared its throat with a rumble, "you are a—" and the five spirited words that followed were replete with hard consonants.

In the confused silence that followed, the Eliksni nodded graciously, then walked through the crowd outside and deeper into the City.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Chroma Rush Guide - How to Get It & God Roll
Collin MacGregor
The 10 Best PVE Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
Destiny 2 Riiswalker Guide - How to Get the New Iron Banner Shotgun
Collin MacGregor