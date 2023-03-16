Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Chattering Bone

Lore

Nadiya sipped her tea, calm and collected. Shinobu sat back, looking perplexed. "Really, the entire summer?"

The serpent that claimed to look like her mother sat across from the two of them, smiling broadly. "Why would I lie? I'm telling you, the whole summer you wore that dress. We had to tackle you to get the thing off of you, get you to bathe."

The serpent plucked the dainty cup from the white saucer and set it to her lips before continuing. "Your brother called you stinkbug for years. Until… you know."

Nadiya reached over and took the other Hunter's hand in her own. "It would lie because it's fulfilling your wish, Nobu."

Shinobu searched the serpent's face. Her mother just smiled again, all teeth and secrets. Shinobu felt tears at the corners of her eyes. Her voice was barely a whisper. "Okay. Now."

The burst from the pulse rifle was loud, and Nadiya pulled the trigger again and again and again.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

