Cartesian Coordinate
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
26
Handling
50
Range
21
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
15
Magazine
7
Impact
55
Reload Speed
46
