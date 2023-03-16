Canis Major
Stats
Lore
Petra Venj and Ylaia sat together in a courtyard as the waning dusk of the Dreaming City settled in around them.
"I began the training first," Petra explained, "but I found it—difficult. It didn't come naturally to me. Not like this." She nodded toward the grenade launcher sitting beside her.
"Imar didn't make it any easier. He was one of the oldest, and the only male Techeun I ever met. I never felt like he gave me an honest chance." Petra paused to consider. "Maybe he'd already looked in the future and saw that I'd washed out."
"I didn't know exactly how unsuited I was until my sister started her training," Petra continued. "Right away, Pinar and I began having long conversations inside our dreams. We'd talk all night and wake up with full memories of what we'd said. That was the first time I realized how powerful she'd become."
Petra lowered her eyes. "Of course, Pinar was Imar's favorite. And the more quickly she progressed, the stronger our shared dreams became. It didn't take long before it was more than just talking."
"She began to manipulate the dreams—changing locations or her shape. I couldn't keep up. It was like being a passenger in my own head. Her dreams became my nightmares." Petra shook her head, as if dislodging an unwelcome memory. "That's when I quit the training and the dreams stopped."
"Eventually I found my place in the Corsairs," Petra mused, "but part of me wishes I had finished my training as a Techeun. If I had, maybe I could still find Pinar out there, in a dream somewhere." She plucked a blade of grass from between the paving stones and tossed it into the breeze.
After a pensive moment, Petra focused again on Ylaia. "So, my suggestion is to give the training a chance. If it takes, you'll know. And if not," she patted the grenade launcher at her side, "we've got plenty of other jobs for you."
Launcher Barrel Slot
Smart Drift Control
This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed
Quick Launch
This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed
Linear Compensator
This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability
Hard Launch
This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius
Countermass
This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Confined Launch
This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed
Volatile Launch
This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed