Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Breachlight

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

"I find it odd, the cycle we are in. I have died many times. Reborn anew, the fight pulsing through my veins.

"The Vex, with their minds shared, must also know this sensation. Fighting to die. Dying to fight. Over and over.

"I wonder what they know that I do not. Do their calculations ever have them victorious in their pursuit?

"We share this perpetual sequence in our encounters, yet there is no common ground outside of our mutual bloodlust.

"I die again. The anger rises. I fight back harder, wiping out the entire squadron of their patrolling units. More arrive. I die again, ready for my resurrection."

—Saint-14

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Best Sidearms Guide - February 2020 Meta
merritt k
Every Destiny 2 Weapon & Armor Piece Getting Sunset for Season 13
Collin MacGregor
Season of the Dawn Gear Needs to Come Back in Destiny 2
merritt k