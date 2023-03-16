Breachlight
"I find it odd, the cycle we are in. I have died many times. Reborn anew, the fight pulsing through my veins.
"The Vex, with their minds shared, must also know this sensation. Fighting to die. Dying to fight. Over and over.
"I wonder what they know that I do not. Do their calculations ever have them victorious in their pursuit?
"We share this perpetual sequence in our encounters, yet there is no common ground outside of our mutual bloodlust.
"I die again. The anger rises. I fight back harder, wiping out the entire squadron of their patrolling units. More arrive. I die again, ready for my resurrection."
—Saint-14
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed