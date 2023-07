HFU TEST REPORT WINTER WOLF APD

CL: 2.33.472116

Modifications from CL 2.33.390160 show significant improvements to heat dispersion along weapon barrel. Thermal strain reduced by 17% with negligible impact to weapon effectiveness. RSPTN hash: A7732Ke2142Oe201-87TUl28592PU49-70291BT4yY893-5LeY3257u3R 1 Warning(s): Potential unauthorized tampering of Hephaestus Test Unit (69N, 205E). Test results not compromised.