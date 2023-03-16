Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
BrayTech RWP Mk. II
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
29
Range
70
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
55
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
21
Magazine
14
Impact
67
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
150
