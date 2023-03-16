Brass Attacks
Stats
Lore
Banshee-44 hefted the Sidearm, testing its balance in his metal grip. Nice piece of work. He pulled the slide and peered through the ejection port. The barrel was true and the spring assembly was smooth as silicone. The brass plating and custom Picatinny rail were classy touches too. Just his speed.
Construction Redjacks had pulled the pistol from the build site of the H.E.L.M. Some of their deeper combat coding must have kicked in, because they brought the piece to him directly. Banshee wondered how long this beauty had been stuck in the rubble. Hell, maybe it was buried there intentionally. Evidence of some evil deed from way back.
Well, any dirt on this hardware was long forgotten by now. Banshee set to disassembling the gun, his hands working faster than the eye could follow. In just a few seconds, he had it in constituent parts on his bench. He scanned the surface of each component, looking for the maker's mark.
There! A tiny inscription on the trigger pin. Almost imperceptible, even to his digital eyes. He examined the pin through his loupe. The mark read "B-44.4.C-6". Seemed like a part number. Guess he'd never know who crafted it.
It really was a helluva piece, though. Whoever made it had a real eye for the game.
Wherever you came from, he thought, it's time to find you a new home.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed