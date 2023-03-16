Banshee-44 hefted the Sidearm, testing its balance in his metal grip. Nice piece of work. He pulled the slide and peered through the ejection port. The barrel was true and the spring assembly was smooth as silicone. The brass plating and custom Picatinny rail were classy touches too. Just his speed.

Construction Redjacks had pulled the pistol from the build site of the H.E.L.M. Some of their deeper combat coding must have kicked in, because they brought the piece to him directly. Banshee wondered how long this beauty had been stuck in the rubble. Hell, maybe it was buried there intentionally. Evidence of some evil deed from way back.

Well, any dirt on this hardware was long forgotten by now. Banshee set to disassembling the gun, his hands working faster than the eye could follow. In just a few seconds, he had it in constituent parts on his bench. He scanned the surface of each component, looking for the maker's mark.

There! A tiny inscription on the trigger pin. Almost imperceptible, even to his digital eyes. He examined the pin through his loupe. The mark read "B-44.4.C-6". Seemed like a part number. Guess he'd never know who crafted it.

It really was a helluva piece, though. Whoever made it had a real eye for the game.

Wherever you came from, he thought, it's time to find you a new home.