The only way to get Bottom Dollar is by playing Gambit matches. This weapon only has a chance to drop at the end of every Gambit match, regardless if you win or lose. Since Gambit Prime and regular Gambit were merged together in the Beyond Light expansion, this means only a single mode in the entirety of Destiny 2 has a chance at dropping Bottom Dollar. It’s possible that this weapon could drop from Gambit reward engrams, but I’ve turned in quite a few already and have gotten absolutely nothing.

Thankfully, there is a way to increase your chances of getting Bottom Dollar in Gambit. The first thing you’ll want to do is masterwork your Ghost, which only costs some Glimmer, Legendary Shards, and about a dozen Enhancement Cores. Doing this will unlock some new mods you can slot into your Ghost, one of which is Gambit Prosperity. Costing 3 Energy, this mod will increase your chances at an additional piece of legendary gear at the end of every Gambit match you win.

Yes, wins. This means you have to actually try and beat the other team. However, if you’re series about getting the Bottom Dollar I strongly recommend getting together an LFG group or some friends. Being able to coordinate while playing Gambit can make a huge difference — especially if you are trying to actually win. Also, the Eyes of Tomorrow is a dumb, comically powerful exotic weapon for Invaders. Be prepared to see a lot of it.

Bottom Dollar God Rolls

Bottom Dollar PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel or Polygonal Rifling

Tactical Mag

Outlaw or Rapid Hit

Multi-Killclip, Dragonfly, or Rampage

Of all the weapons introduced in Season of the Chosen, none are harder to determine a “god roll” for than Bottom Dollar. Boasting one of the deepest perk pools of any legendary hand cannon, there are so many possibilities for rolls with this weapon. Because of this, we will be highlighting more primary perks than normal, as you can feasibly find a version of this weapon for any popular build. So I will be highlighting some of the best perks in each column, instead of typically directing you to a sole combination. For the first slot, I suggest either Fluted Barrel or Polygonal Rifling to help with this gun’s stability. You’ll also want Tactical Mag to increase the low reload speed while adding more bullets in the chamber.

For primary perks, I do recommend Outlaw or Rapid Hit. The Bottom Dollar has a terrible reload speed, so any perk that can negate this is definitely worth picking up. This will also let you keep damage bonuses like Rampage going a bit longer. For the last slot, there are a lot of options to pick from. Multi-Killclip and Rampage are terrific for flat damage bonuses. If you’re looking for more specialty perks, Demolitionist is great for those with grenade builds, while Dragonfly can effectively clear an entire wave of enemies with a few good shots. All of these are viable, so long as you have either Outlaw or Rapid Hit as your first perk.

Bottom Dollar PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Rangefinder

Opening Shot or Explosive Payload

The PVP roll for Bottom Dollar is a lot more straightforward. Our first two perks (Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds) are all about extending this weapon’s effective range. 120 RPM hand cannons are all the rage right now, so you’ll want to ensure yours hits from the farthest distance. Pushing our range stat even further is Rangefinder, which is a staple on many hand cannons. Unless you’re confident about your ability to secure takedowns, I strongly recommend this perk over Killing Wind. Having that extra boost to range can make all the difference when dueling someone also using a hand cannon or even a pulse rifle like The Messenger.

Finally, your last perk should either be Opening Shot or Explosive Payload. The former gives a good boost to accuracy when you initially fire, allowing you to almost always land a consistent critical hit. But, if you can already do this without the assistance of a perk then Explosive Payload is what you’ll want. The flinch caused by this can be obnoxious for opponents, letting you easily when fights you shouldn’t be able to. Plus, who doesn’t like annoying their enemies by making their screen bounce? Just me? Oh…