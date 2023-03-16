Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Botheration Mk.28
Rare Shotgun
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
16
Handling
20
Range
19
Aim Assistance
27
Inventory Size
28
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
55
