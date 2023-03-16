Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Bastion

Stats

Lore

My son.

You are a bastion of hope for all who are lost in darkness.

Let this consecrated armament offer protection in times of trial,

strength when you feel most alone,

and guidance when there are no roads.

Your Light will shine on to lead our people into peace.

Let this be a symbol of our dedication to their future.

Know that I am proud. —Father

The epitaph is barely readable, appearing to have been scraped almost clean from the frame. Below the stricken words, five hash-marks are engraved into the weapon. A small etching in Eliksni reads:

||||| "dead… little… thieves…"

