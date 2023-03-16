Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Badlands Mk.24
Rare Shotgun
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
62
Range
37
Aim Assistance
42
Inventory Size
10
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
54
Rounds Per Minute
80
