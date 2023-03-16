Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Avalanche

Details
Perks

Stats

Sight Slot

SPO-26 Front

SUROS lightweight red-dot sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Increases range

SPO-28 Front

SUROS holo sights. Medium zoom. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

SPO-57 Front

SUROS threat evaluation. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

SLO-10 Post

SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

SLO-21 Post

SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

SLO-12 Post

SUROS projection sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed

SRO-41 Ocular

SUROS threat evaluation. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range

SRO-37 Ocular

SUROS ranged combat scope. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

