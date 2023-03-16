While it doesn’t boast any truly unique rolls or perks, the Austringer is still a frighteningly consistent hand cannon in both PVE and PVP.

How to Get the Austringer

Thankfully, there are several ways to obtain this gun. The first is simply by exploring the Leviathan and completing the Containment activity. At the end of this Public Event, you can possibly earn an Austringer if you spend 500 Vestiges of Dread at the secondary chest. Alternatively, you can also get this weapon at the end of the Sever weekly story mission or by opening up Opulent Chests. Remember, if you have any Bound Presence, you’ll get extra rewards at the end of this activity.

You can also earn the Austringer by focusing Umbral Engrams at the H.E.L.M. This can be done by either spending 7 Opulent Umbral Energy to focus your Umbral Engram into the Opulent Weapons Engram. You will have a one-in-four chance of getting the Austringer, as the Opulent Weapon Engrams pull from the entire Opulent loot pool. To ensure an Austringer, you will need to unlock the Opulent Weapon Focusing upgrade which lets you specify which gun you want to transform your Umbral Engram into. This is going to be more expensive, but it’s the best and most consistent method for getting an Austringer. Remember, this gun can also be crafted but you will need five Deepsight versions of Austringer to unlock this weapon pattern.

Austringer God Rolls

Austringer PVE God Rolls

Corkscrew Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds or Appended Mag

Outlaw

Demolitionist or Rampage

I told you the PVE god roll wasn’t exciting. In the barrel slot, I am going with Corkscrew Rifling to give us a handling, stability, and range boost. However, if you prioritize range above everything else then you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling instead. Both of these are great, so it comes down to what you prefer. As for the magazine, I’ve always liked High-Caliber Rounds due to the range bump and ability to stagger red bar enemies. Appended Mag is also a terrific option since it’ll give you two additional rounds in the magazine.

Outlaw is the first primary perk you’ll want since it dramatically speeds up your reload after performing a precision kill. Triple Tap is available, but I am personally not a huge fan of this perk for Austringer. Outlaw gives us more consistency and makes the smaller magazine size far less oppressive. For your final perk, the two main options are Demolitionist or Rampage. I adore Demolitionist — especially the enhanced version which gives you even more grenade energy. That being said, Rampage is a solid damage perk that has always paired nicely with Outlaw. You can go with Frenzy for higher-end activities if you need that extra damage without relying on securing a kill.

Austringer PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Outlaw or Snapshot Sights

Rangefinder

If you’re crafting this weapon, I recommend the PVP god roll since it’s unsurprisingly strong. Our barrel mod will be Hammer-Forged Rifling which gives us +10 to the range, while High-Caliber Rounds bump our range by 5 and makes our opponent flinch when struck. Ricochet Rounds is also a terrific option as it increases our stability and range.

As for primary perks are just as straightforward, with your first option being either Outlaw or Snapshot Sights. The former is great if you can consistently land precision kills, however, I always like Snapshot Sights for that faster aim-down-sights speed. This allows us to quickly acquire targets or deal with any surprise attacks from opponents. Regardless of which one you pick, you’ll absolutely want Rangefinder for that boost to range, aim assist fall off, and zoom. Combined with our barrel and magazine perks, this gun has engaged targets from considerable distances. If you’ve been looking for a strong PVP hand cannon in the Kinetic slot this is definitely one of, if not the best option right now.