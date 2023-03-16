Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Athelflad-D
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
29
Range
59
Aim Assistance
76
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
12
Magazine
12
Impact
51
Reload Speed
20
Rounds Per Minute
260
