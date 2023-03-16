Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Atalanta-D
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
23
Range
47
Aim Assistance
54
Inventory Size
21
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
82
Zoom
13
Magazine
27
Impact
25
Reload Speed
19
Rounds Per Minute
600
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
PUBG Mobile Violet Blossom & Foxy Suit - How to Get the Player-Made Skins
Josh Brown
ESL Mobile Open Season 3 Kicks off Today - PUBG Mobile Players Still Have Time to Sign Up
Josh Brown