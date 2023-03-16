Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Armillary PSu
Rare Scout Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
43
Range
31
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
180
