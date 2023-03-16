Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Archimedes Truth
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
62
Range
30
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
38
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
35
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
140
