To get the Arc Logic you will need to purchase the Essence of Failure quest from the lectern found on the Moon by Eris Morn. You will need to have one Phantasmal Core, which can be purchased by turning in 20 Phantasmal Fragments or by completing the two Weekly Lectern Moon Bounties. Once you have the core, visit the lectern, purchase the Essence of Failure quest, and then complete it. This boasts some fairly simple tasks such as completing activities in the patrol zones, killing 50 enemies with auto rifles, and locating the Captive Cord. Once you complete this quest, return to the lectern and turn it in to receive one random roll of the Arc Logic. If you were holding onto an old version of this gun for whatever reason, it will not be grandfathered into the new Power cap. Instead, you’ll have to grind for a new one since this gun has completely different perks now.

Arc Logic God Rolls

Arc Logic PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

Heating Up or Feeding Frenzy

Frenzy

Similar to the Loud Lullaby, Arc Logic's perk pool has been drastically scaled down. Thankfully, there is a pretty nice PVE roll, but it's the only real option if you want to use this gun in endgame content. In the first slot, I recommend Smallbore to boost Arc Logic's range and stability. Unsurprisingly, you'll also want either Tactical or Appended Mag to give us a magazine boost without any penalties. When it comes to your first primary perk you'll either want Heating Up or Feeding Frenzy. Which one you pick entirely depends on how well you can control Arc Logic's stability and recoil. However, if you're confident in your recoil control then you'll want Feeding Frenzy instead. Both of these synergize wonderfully with Frenzy, which boosts your damage the longer your in combat. Sure, this roll isn't as flashy as the original Arc Logic, but it's a consistent damage dealer.

Arc Logic PVP God Rolls

Arrowhead Brake or Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Killing Wind or Heating Up

Elemental Capciator or Wellspring

When it comes to PVP you'll want either Smallbore or Arrowhead Brake. Being able to control the gun's stability and recoil is critical in the Crucible. For those struggling with the Recoil, you'll want to pick up Arrowhead Brake, but Smallbore is a solid alternative if you feel you have this under control. Accurized Rounds will boost the gun's overall range, letting you take more duels or simply harass enemies at a distance. As for primary perks, we are looking for either Heating Up or Killing Wind. Both of these trigger when you kill someone, making this roll ideal for 6v6 modes and not competitive PVP like Trials of Osiris.

Of the two I still like Heating Up since it gives us better recoil control and accuracy, making it easier to take down multiple enemies. Killing Wind is a decent alternative since it will increase the weapon's range, but it, unfortunately, won't make the gun easier to control. In the second slot, I really like Elemental Capacitor if you're running Void or Stasis. The bonus stat increases offered on these subclasses make the weapon far more consistent even if you aren't securing multiple kills at once. Alternatively, Wellspring is always nice to decrease the cooldowns of your abilities.