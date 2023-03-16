Arbalest
"Nah. Dark Age version was better."
"You and I remember the Dark Age differently."
"I'll take a hard projectile over energy any day. No better way to make sure the target is dead."
"Energy is for silencing barriers. Fists are all I need to administer blunt-force trauma."
"I forget you used to be a Warlord."
"What do you mean 'used to?'"
"I thought you'd thrown in with Saladin and Felwinter."
"I did. But I never stopped being me."
"Then why—"
"'Warlord' is too many syllables."
"Gambit needs more candidates like you. Should stop by sometime. Whatever you want to call yourself."
"Thank you. You're a liar and a cheat. Stay out of my Crucible."