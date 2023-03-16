Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Antiope-D
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
18
Range
59
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
30
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
13
Magazine
26
Impact
25
Reload Speed
19
Rounds Per Minute
600
