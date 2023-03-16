Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Allegro-34
Rare Hand Cannon
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
44
Range
34
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
86
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
84
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
140
