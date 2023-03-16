Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Agenda 5
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
52
Handling
62
Range
30
Aim Assistance
71
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
32
Impact
27
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
450
