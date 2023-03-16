Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Age-Old Bond

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

The driving bass line of a classic song from Old Earth drove their prey before them. No less than a half-dozen wyverns snarled and clawed at the trio as they stabbed and blasted their way through the wilds of Mars.

Praedyth wished hard. Wished it would never end.

Alongside him, Kabr was a towering giant. An Awoken-made weapon roared in his hands and in his head.

Pahanin was a force, a living embodiment of the Void. Where he pointed, Ahamkhara died.

In the middle, between them, Praedyth smiled. A winged and scaled lion with a boar's tusks leapt at him, and he could swear he saw the thing wink at him as he tore it apart.

Beneath the song, Praedyth heard static, like a comm signal. Best not to think about it.

Praedyth wished again, and the hunt went on.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

The 10 Best PVE Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Not Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Best Auto Rifles Guide (August 2020 Season of Arrivals Meta)
merritt k