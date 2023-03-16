Age-Old Bond
Stats
Lore
The driving bass line of a classic song from Old Earth drove their prey before them. No less than a half-dozen wyverns snarled and clawed at the trio as they stabbed and blasted their way through the wilds of Mars.
Praedyth wished hard. Wished it would never end.
Alongside him, Kabr was a towering giant. An Awoken-made weapon roared in his hands and in his head.
Pahanin was a force, a living embodiment of the Void. Where he pointed, Ahamkhara died.
In the middle, between them, Praedyth smiled. A winged and scaled lion with a boar's tusks leapt at him, and he could swear he saw the thing wink at him as he tore it apart.
Beneath the song, Praedyth heard static, like a comm signal. Best not to think about it.
Praedyth wished again, and the hunt went on.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed