Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Agamid
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
25
Range
55
Aim Assistance
43
Inventory Size
57
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
100
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
92
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
120
Related Posts
The Best Mods for Crusader Kings 3 - 5 Must Have Mods
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium