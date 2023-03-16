Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Adverse Possession IX
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
38
Range
41
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
180
