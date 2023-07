You sought us out in the deep black. meditation wasn't enough for you GO AND TOUCH THE HISSING SILENCE Do not fear being submerged. Not many ships go that far, these days. you went through hell to get one, and then again to get out there YOU FOUND THE DEVIL HIMSELF. A G O L D E N S N A K E A D E V I L W H O P O S E S A S G O D No more a god than you. YOU DIDN'T FIGHT HIM. Y O U T U R N E D A R O U N D S M A R T Others did. while we watched