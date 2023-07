THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CAYDE-6

To whomst it may concern:

I, Cayde-6, being of sound(ish) mind and body, do hereby and henceforth and heretofore leave all my possessions to the person, alien, animal, or natural phenomenon what kills me.

Aforesaid possessions include, but are not limited to: – The Ace of Spades – Any and all stashes I've hidden throughout the system – The Colonel, my faithful friend – My debts, which follow:

THE ATTACHED FILE IS TOO BIG TO DOWNLOAD