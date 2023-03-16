Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Acasia’s Dejection is a solar trace rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Acasia’s Dejection in Destiny 2

You can obtain Acasia’s Dejection through the Root of Nightmares raid. It drops from the second, third, and final encounters and can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Acasia’s Dejection God Rolls

Acasia’s Dejection PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Enhanced Battery

Reconstruction or Envious Assassin

Incandescent or Target Lock

Masterwork: Stability

You might think the god roll of Acasia’s Dejection would be Rewind Rounds and Target Lock, but unfortunately it doesn’t work the way you might expect. It’s hard to activate Rewind Rounds more than once before needing to reload, and Acasia’s Dejection is much better at taking out red bars than powerful enemies. If you want to run Target Lock, then Reconstruction is probably the most reliable perk to pair with it. Otherwise, Incandescent is probably your best bet for wiping out adds. Trace rifles aren’t exactly meta in Destiny 2 PVE at the moment, but if you like running them then you now have another Legendary Solar option in Acasia’s Dejection alongside Retraced Path.

Acasia’s Dejection PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Particle Repeater

Hip-Fire Grip or Perpetual Motion

Harmony or Frenzy

Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, we want to try and maximize the stability on Acasia’s Dejection to secure Guardian kills. With that in mind we’re running Particle Repeater and either Hip-Fire Grip or Perpetual Motion. For the fourth column, there are a few possibilities. Harmony can be nice if you can get into the practice of swapping to proc it, but Frenzy can work too. If you’re looking for a kill-chaining perk, then the best you can get is Paracausal Affinity, which gives you a 20% damage buff for six seconds on a Light final blow.

That’s about it for Acasia’s Dejection. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.