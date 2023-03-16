Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Acasia's Dejection

Guide
Details
Perks

Added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Acasia’s Dejection is a solar trace rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Acasia’s Dejection in Destiny 2

You can obtain Acasia’s Dejection through the Root of Nightmares raid. It drops from the second, third, and final encounters and can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Acasia’s Dejection God Rolls

Acasia’s Dejection PVE God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Enhanced Battery
  • Reconstruction or Envious Assassin
  • Incandescent or Target Lock
  • Masterwork: Stability

You might think the god roll of Acasia’s Dejection would be Rewind Rounds and Target Lock, but unfortunately it doesn’t work the way you might expect. It’s hard to activate Rewind Rounds more than once before needing to reload, and Acasia’s Dejection is much better at taking out red bars than powerful enemies. If you want to run Target Lock, then Reconstruction is probably the most reliable perk to pair with it. Otherwise, Incandescent is probably your best bet for wiping out adds. Trace rifles aren’t exactly meta in Destiny 2 PVE at the moment, but if you like running them then you now have another Legendary Solar option in Acasia’s Dejection alongside Retraced Path.

destiny2acasiasdejection.jpg

 Acasia’s Dejection PVP God Roll

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Particle Repeater
  • Hip-Fire Grip or Perpetual Motion
  • Harmony or Frenzy
  • Masterwork: Stability

In PVP, we want to try and maximize the stability on Acasia’s Dejection to secure Guardian kills. With that in mind we’re running Particle Repeater and either Hip-Fire Grip or Perpetual Motion. For the fourth column, there are a few possibilities. Harmony can be nice if you can get into the practice of swapping to proc it, but Frenzy can work too. If you’re looking for a kill-chaining perk, then the best you can get is Paracausal Affinity, which gives you a 20% damage buff for six seconds on a Light final blow.

That’s about it for Acasia’s Dejection. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

Stats

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

