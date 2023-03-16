Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
A Single Clap
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
41
Range
48
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
37
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
45
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
90
