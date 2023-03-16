Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
A Cold Sweat
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
63
Handling
35
Range
38
Aim Assistance
75
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
12
Impact
78
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
180
Related Posts
How to Beat Stasis PVP Players in Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
I Covered My Entire Body in Gamer Goo
merritt k
The Black Dragon Guide - MHW Fatalis Weakness, Tips, and Steps
Nerium