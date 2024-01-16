Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Young Indigo Herring

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large fish native to the Indigo Deep. When packed in salt, it can be preserved for up to a year.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV A Realm Reborn Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Zenith to Zeta
Mike Williams
It’s Okay To Struggle With the Sprouts, FFXIV Veterans
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy Creator Starts Playing FFXIV, Names A Lalafell After Himself
Mike Williams