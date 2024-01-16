Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Young Indigo Herring
Seafood - Item Level 45
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large fish native to the Indigo Deep. When packed in salt, it can be preserved for up to a year.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV A Realm Reborn Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Zenith to Zeta
Mike Williams
It’s Okay To Struggle With the Sprouts, FFXIV Veterans
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy Creator Starts Playing FFXIV, Names A Lalafell After Himself
Mike Williams