Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Yotsuyu Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

The FFXIV Manga Agrees We Should Call Y'shtola Mommy
Andrea Shearon
The Dual Nature of Y’shtola Fanart Divides the FFXIV Reddit Community
Mike Williams
Academia Eorzea Manga is the First Step Toward The FFXIV Dating Sim We All Want
Mike Williams