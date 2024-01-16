Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
YoRHa Type-53 Halfslops of Aiming
Legs - Item Level 490
Item Details
413
Magic Defense
413
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+189
Dexterity
+185
Critical Hit
+183
Determination
+128
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Has New Mounts and Minions, Like a Nier Pod and Nero Toy Car
Mike Williams
It's a Very Good Thing the FFXIV Nier Outfit Isn't Gender Locked
Nerium