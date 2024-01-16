Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
YoRHa Type-51 Gloves of Casting
Hands - Item Level 460
Item Details
374
Magic Defense
214
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
975 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+98
Critical Hit
+108
Intelligence
+108
Determination
+76
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
460
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
