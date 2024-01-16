Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Yellow Roundstone
Stone - Item Level 1
Item Details
HQ
Details
A bright-yellow stone so perfectly spherical, it is difficult to believe it was not hand-carved.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to Get Yellow Copper Ore in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Store Kicks Off Moonfire Faire Sale Ahead of 2022 Event
Mike Williams
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster