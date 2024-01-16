Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Yellow Fallen Star

Item Details

Details

A token of appreciation presented to you by a Starlight Celebration saint's little helper.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Alzadaal's Legacy (Patch 6.1)
Michael Higham
FFXIV Raid Guide: The Weeping City of Mhach
Mike Williams
Destiny 2 Vanguard or Drifter Allegiance Quest Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington