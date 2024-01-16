Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Yanxian Tekko of Striking

Item Details

167

167

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Got a Tiny Bit Easier with the Release of Endwalker
Nerium
Harrowing Memory of the Dying FFXIV Guide - How & Where to Find Them
Nerium
FFXIV Lightning Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Lightning Crystals
Nerium