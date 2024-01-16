Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Yanxian Sune-ate of Striking
Feet - Item Level 282
Item Details
167
Magic Defense
167
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 67
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
622 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+63
Vitality
+64
Determination
+64
Direct Hit Rate
+45
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 57
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
282
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Got a Tiny Bit Easier with the Release of Endwalker
Nerium
Harrowing Memory of the Dying FFXIV Guide - How & Where to Find Them
Nerium
FFXIV Lightning Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Lightning Crystals
Nerium