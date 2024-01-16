Games
Yanxian Earring of Healing
Earrings - Item Level 282
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 67
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
472 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+50
Piety
+50
Vitality
+45
Spell Speed
+35
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 57
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
282
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
