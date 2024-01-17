Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

X-Potion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This powerful concoction instantly restores a sizable amount of HP.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Vampire Plant
1
Item Icon
Filtered Water
1
Item Icon
Thavnairian Mistletoe
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

