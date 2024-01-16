Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Wyrm's Breeches
Legs - Item Level 90
Item Details
97
Magic Defense
124
Defense
Details
Classes
DRG - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
442 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+30
Vitality
+32
Skill Speed
+36
Critical Hit
+25
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
